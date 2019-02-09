1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash involving five vehicles on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Florida Highway Patrol said a fuel tanker truck struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway near Northwest 122nd Street, around 2 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the pedestrian died on the scene.

All northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway have since been shut down.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 75.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

