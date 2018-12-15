1 dead following incident involving dump truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has reportedly died after being struck by a dump truck in Miami.

The fatal incident occurred along 58th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Saturday morning.

Due to a fatal accident, W. Flagler St. is closed from 57 Avenue to 58 Court in both directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/0PYxCWpTNe — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 15, 2018

Traffic has since been shut down on West Flagler Street from 57th Avenue to 58th Court while police investigate.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

