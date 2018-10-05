1 dead following fatal shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man fatally shot another driver during a possible road rage incident in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded around 7 a.m., Friday, to the scene along Northwest 135th Street and 42nd Avenue.

Officials said the occupants of a pickup truck and a black Kia Forte were driving in the area until one of the drivers stopped and both men exited their vehicles.

At some point, police said the driver of the Kia Forte pulled a gun on the other driver and shot the 24-year-old.

The 22-year-old shooter called 911 and stayed on scene, where he was detained and questioned.

The 24-year-old driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Other commuters in the area fear the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

“Somebody apparently didn’t like what the other person was doing and he shot him in the head. The guy got airlifted and the other person has been arrested,” said commuter Camille Reece. “Very scary because it’s very early in the morning. There’s really no need for that. We’re all going to get there eventually. We have our days where we just want to get off the road, but there’s no need for that.”

Police said charges, if any, are still pending while they continue to investigate.

