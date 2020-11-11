1 dead following crash involving tractor trailer in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along Okeechobee Road near West Third Avenue at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD showed the three vehicles involved in the crash, including a tractor trailer.

Paramedics transported one person as a trauma alert to a local hospital, but the patient would succumb to their injuries.

Two other patients were treated on the scene, fire officials said.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as investigators work the scene.

