1 dead following crash along southbound Turnpike near Boca Raton

NEAR BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — One person has died following a crash along Florida’s Turnpike near Boca Raton.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike, just north of Southwest 18th Street, at around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a black sedan could be seen upside down on the roadway. A tarp covering the victim’s body could be seen nearby, closer to the guardrail.

FHP officials said one person did not survive the crash.

All southbound lanes have been shut down and drivers are advised to divert off to Glades Road.

