1 dead following collision in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a vehicle slammed into another car, which then crashed into a pole in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the intersection of Pembroke Road and Southwest 145th Avenue, around 4:35 p.m., Saturday.

Police said the driver of a Toyota slammed into a Lexus while making a left turn onto Southwest 145th Avenue.

The impact of the crash then caused the Lexus to collide with a pole.

Rescue crews transported the driver of the Lexus to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

Officials believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

