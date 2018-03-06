1 dead, at least 16 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and at least 16 others were injured in a crash involving several vehicles on Alligator Alley in West Broward, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of them rolled over.

Units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue have responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of Mile Marker 40.

7Skyforce HD captured a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter in the middle of the road. Moments later, a victim was airlifted to an area hospital.

Rescue crews pronounced a victim dead at the scene and set up a triage area on the side of the roadway to treat victims who sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics transported five of the injured victims as trauma alerts.

Troopers shut down all westbound lanes while they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

