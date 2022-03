SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragedy took place on the water in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One person is dead after a personal watercraft accident, Friday.

Police responded to a murky canal along Southwest 85th Street and 77th Avenue.

It’s unclear if the rider crashed or fell off and drowned.

