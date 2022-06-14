MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Miami.

A body was found near Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street, Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared for normal vehicular and pedestrian traffic. https://t.co/mfbaPaQzux — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 14, 2022

Surveillance video shows a black sedan passing by another black vehicle.

Officials said the body of a Hispanic man in his 30s was found just beside his sedan with a gunshot wound.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim appeared to have been involved in a verbal altercation with another subject just before being shot.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Neighbors have been asked if they saw anything that led to the crime.

Police are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

