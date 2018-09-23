1 dead after vehicle crashes into concrete support beam in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle caught fire after it crashed into a concrete support beam in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured moments before the car crashed into the beam along Northwest 27th Avenue and 75th Street, Sunday overnight.

The vehicle was completely destroyed from the impact, which was heard by neighbors in the area.

“I was outside and I heard the crash. I thought, ‘Has the metro fallen down?’ said Javier Stewart. “He was going very fast and he had an accident. There was a man there. He died instantly on impact.”

Officials said one person died as a result of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

