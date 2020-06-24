1 dead after tractor-trailer smashes into wall surrounding SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died after an 18-wheeler smashed into a wall surrounding a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 127th Avenue and 51st Street shortly before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the front of the 18-wheeler could be seen past the wall and in the backyard of the home.

The truck belongs to an Action Sod company.

7News spoke with a man who lives in the home and woke up to the wreck.

“When I was sleeping, I heard, like, a thunder,” he said. “My son was the one that told us that it was a truck in the yard, and we woke up, we got up out of bed, and we saw what happened. It’s sad. Like I said, I hope he makes it out OK.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking off the roadway surrounding the crash.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the area has cleared.

