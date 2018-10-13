1 dead after tractor-trailer plunges off Florida Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fatal crash after a tractor-trailer drove off the Florida Turnpike in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol units were called to the scene of a 2006 Kenworth truck that crashed through a concrete barrier and landed on its roof in a grassy area 80-90 feet below, just before 7 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said 29-year-old Roliandis Oliveros failed to negotiate a curve along the southbound Turnpike exit ramp to Interstate 595.

Plantation Fire Rescue also responded to the scene where they pronounced Oliveros dead.

