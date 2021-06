HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a tractor-trailer accident involving two other cars in Hollywood.

The crash took place on the Florida Turnpike near Pines Boulevard, early Tuesday morning.

All traffic was diverted to the Sawgrass Expressway.

