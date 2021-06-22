BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Palm Beach County backed up traffic on the Turnpike into Broward.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash involving a tractor-trailer caused all northbound lanes near the Glades Road exit to shut down, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the Palmetto Park Road overpass in Boca Raton.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles traveling in the opposite lanes trying to exit.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

Traffic was backed up for at least two miles to the Southwest 10th Street exit in Broward.

