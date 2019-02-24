1 dead after Tesla crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been declared dead after a Tesla electric vehicle hit a tree and subsequently burst into flames in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire along the 1200 block of South Flamingo Road around 4:30 p.m., Sunday.

Please avoid the area SW 26th St/S Flamingo RD due to a vehicle accident. All south bound lanes at SW 20th St and Flamingo RD are blocked. Thank you for your patience. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 24, 2019

Officials said when they arrived, they found one victim dead on scene.

Police said they have blocked off all southbound lanes at Southwest 20th Street and Flamingo Road.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

