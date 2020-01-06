1 dead after SUV catches fire along I-75 in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person has died after a crash ended with an SUV up in flames in Weston.

Firefighters and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Royal Palm Boulevard at around 7 a.m., Monday.

FHP currently on scene of a fatal crash southbound on I-75 and Royal Palm. Two right lanes are blocked at this time. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/JYTI5hQ8Y8 — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) January 6, 2020

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the charred vehicle could be seen on the side of the road.

Two right lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

FHP is currently investigating.

