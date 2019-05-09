1 dead after structure fire in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has died after a structure fire broke out in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene along the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

According to FLFR, the fire has been extinguished, but firefighters pulled out the body of a deceased adult male.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

