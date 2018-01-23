1 dead after shooting in SWMD, subject at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a shooting suspect after a man was shot to death in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation near Southwest 44th Avenue and Ninth Street. The subject then produced a firearm and shot the 51-year-old victim.

The subject then fled, and is still at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.