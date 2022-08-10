SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community of Southwest Miami-Dade faced another shooting one day after they leaders and locals gathered to stop gun violence.

A 30-year old-man lost his life after he was shot near Southwest 252nd Street and Southwest 128th Place in Princeton just before 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Police cleared the street around 4:30 a.m. after their investigation of the crime scene, Wednesday.

This incident added to the long list of shootings that occurred in this South Florida neighborhood.

Once again, detectives are asking for the help of the public as they have no information on the shooter.

“At this point, we don’t have any subject information and we still don’t have a motive,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “The most important thing, as anything else, the community has got to work together with the police department in order for us to effectively fight crime.”

On Monday, a teen was shot near Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue. Just last week, a drive-by shooting in Perrine sent 5 people to the hospital.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

