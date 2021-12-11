POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 2800 block of Northwest Seventh Street in Pompano Beach around 1 a.m., Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the victim’s friend, who was there when he was shot, the male shooter ran up dressed as a woman, called out a name different than his friends, then opened fire.

The victim’s friend said the victim was also an aspiring rapper who just turned 18 years old.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

