1 dead after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near Northwest 24th Avenue and 81st Terrace, just before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, an adult male was shot multiple times and died on scene.

Police using flashlights to look for evidence after witnesses say they heard what they believe were gunshots near NW 24th Ave and 81 Ter in NWMD. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/LBdqK7uvA2 — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) April 10, 2019

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter.

