MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Second Avenue and 13th Street just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.