1 dead after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, one person was shot and killed in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1700 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

