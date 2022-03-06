LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident took place near Northwest 41st Street and 39th Avenue after 10 p.m., Saturday night.

Deputies found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

