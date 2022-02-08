MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in Miramar.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Foxcroft Condominium located in the 5300 block of Foxcroft Road, at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene, one person was found inside a black Nissan Altima who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Our units circulated the area, located a vehicle that was deemed suspicious. The vehicle had jumped a curb and was parked in an unusual manner,” said Tania Rues of Miramar Police. “When they approached the vehicle, that’s when they came across the driver of the vehicle who, unfortunately, was deceased on scene.”

Dozens of shell casings could be seen scattered across the ground.

Police said they have not identified the victim.

The vehicle was a rental from outside of South Florida, according to police.

The shooting is now under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

