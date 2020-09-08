1 dead after rollover crash on Palmetto Expressway in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been killed after a rollover crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the southbound lanes near Northwest 36th Street, Tuesday.

Crews could be seen lifting the vehicle out of the lanes.

The crash caused heavy delays in the area. It is recommended that motorists find alternative routes.

