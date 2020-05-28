1 dead after rollover crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a rollover crash in Tamarac.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard at approximately 4:31 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, a pickup truck t-boned a silver sedan.

There were four people in the sedan and one of them was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two of the three other occupants were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the sedan could be seen flipped over on the side of the road while the pickup truck with apparent front end damage could be seen stopped nearby.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased person or any other victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers who frequent the area are being advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

