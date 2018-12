CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a rollover wreck in Coral Springs.

The wreck shut down part of the southbound Sawgrass Expressway near Atlantic Boulevard for hours during the Tuesday morning commute.

Police say five people were transported to nearby hospitals.

All lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.