1 dead after roadside fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after officials responded to a fire on the side of a road in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night, according to police.

Both the Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire, near Northwest 12th Avenue and 142nd Street, just after 8 p.m.

Authorities said something was smoldering, but are unsure of the degree of the fire.

A deceased person was on the scene. The age and gender of the person remains unknown, but police said the body appears to be that of an adult.

Detective are currently investigating.

