1 dead after police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-shooting overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade has left one person dead.

Officers were responding to a shooting at 7680 SW 153rd Court, at around 10 p.m., Friday when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the subject’s traveling southbound along Kendall Drive and Southwest 162nd Avenue.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused and sped away down Southwest 88th Street. The driver eventually lost control of the car and crashed.

A confrontation followed with the driver when shots were fired. Miami-Dade Police arrived and pronounced the subject dead on the scene.

“Any time there’s firearms involved, obviously it’s a very dangerous situation, it’s an uncontrolled environment. You have an individual who’s already shot at somebody, struck somebody, and of course, is going to take brazen acts if in fact he’s confronted, so it becomes a very dangerous situation, a very volatile situation for the officers,” Miami-Dade Police officer Alvaro Zabaleta said.

A male victim from the original shooting was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while no officers were injured.

