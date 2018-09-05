1 dead after police-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the situation began after officers from both Hollywood and Miami police departments went to serve a search warrant at a home along the 5700 block of Wiley Street, Wednesday morning.

Officers were searching for a 25-year-old suspect for a Miami murder.

While serving the warrant, shots were fired and the 25-year-old victim was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A SWAT officer was seen shaking hands with a representative from the police union. It is unknown if this officer was involved in the shooting.

It is unknown what led to the gunfire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.