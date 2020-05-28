1 dead after multiple vehicles crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash in Tamarac.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Rock Island Road and West Commercial Boulevard at approximately 4:31 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a light-colored sedan could be seen flipped over on the side of the road while a dark-colored pickup truck with front end damage could be seen stopped nearby.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased person.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers who frequent the area are being advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.