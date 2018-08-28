1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue, just south of the Florida Turnpike.

According to Fire Rescue, a total of five people in three vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead and four others, including a minor, were transported to the hospital.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

Crews have shut down Southwest 112th Avenue while they work the scene.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

