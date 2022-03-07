WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection in West Miami-Dade.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash along Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue, overnight Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a black Nissan sedan and a black van were traveling westbound on Eighth Street when a black Cadillac traveling south on 137th Avenue failed to stop at a flashing red light.

The three vehicles crashed, leading the Cadillac to crash into a utility pole.

The driver of the Cadillac was transported to Kendall Regional where he later died.

The driver of the van was able to walk away from the crash and did not appear to be seriously injured.

The condition of the other driver involved remains unknown.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene to fix the power outage caused by the damaged utility pole.

Power in the area was restored just before 5 a.m.

