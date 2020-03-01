At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pembroke Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died after an overnight motorcycle crash in Pembroke Park.

The crash involved a group of bikers who were heading west on Hallandale Beach Boulevard near Southwest 40th Avenue, Sunday morning.

One of the motorcycles involved was split in half from the impact.

7News cameras captured debris littered across the roadway from the crash.

7News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information but have yet to hear back.

