1 dead after house fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Homestead that left one victim dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 18th Street, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said a victim is deceased but have not provided additional information.

