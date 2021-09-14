SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, close to exit 112, just before 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a white pick-up truck pulled over on the side of the road asking for help after the vehicle became disabled.

The passenger of the truck tried to flag down help when he was hit by a white box truck.

The box truck then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes were shut down between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. but have since reopened.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

