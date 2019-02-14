1 dead after hit and run in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a fatal hit and run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Eniste Rigobert was killed near Northwest 10th Avenue and 105th Street last Friday.

The 76-year-old’s body was found close to Van E. Blanton Elementary School.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the vehicle they are searching for is a 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban or Tahoe with front end damage.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

