1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash left one person dead.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday, near the 95000 block of Miramar Parkway.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene before people could get there.

An investigation has now been opened and police are searching for the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

