1 dead after helicopter crashes onto busy road in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A person riding in a pickup truck was killed after a helicopter made a crash landing onto a busy road in Tampa.

The helicopter was experiencing engine failure before it crashed at an intersection near Palm River Road, Thursday afternoon.

A pickup truck heading northbound in the area was struck by one of the helicopter’s turning rotor blades, killing a passenger inside.

Two people were on board the aircraft at the time and were not injured.

The pilot was able to call 911 immediately after the helicopter came crashing down.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.