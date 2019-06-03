1 dead after gunfire erupts at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead after gunshots rang out at a Miramar apartment complex overnight.

Miramar Police responded to the shooting at Lake Vista Apartments, located in the area of North Sherman Circle, Monday.

Several police cruisers and at least two crime scene units were at the scene.

Officials said one person was fatally struck in the early morning shooting.

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

