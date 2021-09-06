FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Street, just after 8 a.m., Monday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the middle of the street.

One good Samaritan said he heard the gunshot and went to help.

“I really wanna make sure he’s alive and well and he’s still stable, and he can go on and move on with his life,” he said. “Nobody was around. I tried to hold his neck to make sure he’s alright, make sure he stays stable and breathing. That’s all I was trying to do.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now investigating.

