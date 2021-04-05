1 dead after fiery crash along I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down due to a crash in Miami.

Rescue crews responded to the scene near the 62nd Street exit, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where an SUV rear-ended a box truck. The box truck then caught on fire.

Officials said the driver of the SUV was trapped and died as a result of the crash. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the cause of the crash.

Tow trucks were seen removing the vehicles involved just after 7 a.m.

Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes until the scene was cleared as traffic came to a complete stop.

The roadway has since been reopened but delays persist.

