CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a shooting that took place in Coral Springs.

The incident happened near Northwest 66th Terrace around 4:45 a.m., Sunday.

Coral Springs Police arrive to the scene and discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound on his stomach.

The victim also received CPR.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward North, where he died in result of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

