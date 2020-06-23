1 dead after fatal hit-and-run in Golden Glades

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — One person has died after a fatal hit and run incident in Golden Glades.

A single police cruiser could be seen parked near the scene on the ramp that takes drivers from the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 to Interstate 95, the Palmetto Expressway and State Road 9 just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

According to authorities, an unknown vehicle was travelling in the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 when they struck a pedestrian at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Officials have not revealed the identity of the victim other than him being “an adult black male.”

The roadway by the ramp has been completely shut down.

The stretch of I-95 nearby has no delays in the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes, however, are experiencing some traffic delays extending from the Golden Glades towards Miami Gardens.

The incident is currently under investigation.

