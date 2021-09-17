NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street, just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to witnesses, a black sedan collided with a white sedan. The driver of the white sedan was trapped in his vehicle.

Initially, three women tried pulling the driver from the mangled car. Then, as many as 10 people tried taking him out but they were unsuccessful.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reportedly had to bring the jaws of life to the scene to cut the vehicle open and take the driver out.

Fire officials tried to resuscitate him to no avail, according to witnesses.

“It hurts just to look at that car,” said a woman who lives nearby. “To think that somebody’s child died in there, and it’s very touching, you know what I mean? I have a son so I wouldn’t know how to react to that. Y’all, please excuse me.”

One man was seen being transported on a stretcher.

One of the good Samaritans said this is nothing new for this particular stretch of road. She said she too lost a family member in a crash in the same area.

