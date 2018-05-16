1 dead after driver crashes into car, tow truck on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after an overnight crash on Interstate 95 left one man dead.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

At least one man was rushed to the hospital as a result of the crash. Officials say he later died from his injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck driver, Robby Sternberg, was ready to tow another driver’s car on the highway. That’s when another driver crashed into the car that was ready to be towed.

“I thought I was dead,” said Sternberg. “I’m just lucky I’m alive right now, talking to you right now.”

The driver of the car being towed had her husband on the scene prior to the other driver slamming into the vehicle. Officials said the husband was standing on the shoulder of the highway and was also involved in the crash.

The driver who crashed into the tow truck tried fleeing the scene before deputies caught him and took him into custody. The man has since been taken into custody.

Sternberg described the moments leading up to the crash.

“I came to load up a lady’s vehicle and, as I was loading up, I got out of the vehicle to tie her car down and, all of a sudden, I see a vehicle come straight at me,” he said. “It pushed me to the side of the highway.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

