1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway; northbound lanes shut down

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near Southwest Eighth Street before 7:45 a.m., Sunday.

#TrafficAlert: Northbound State Road 826 is currently shutdown at SW 8 ST. Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle. Please avoid the area & seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CyhotA75rT — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 22, 2020

Troopers have since shut down all northbound lanes of the expressway while they investigate.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

