SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died in a crash in Sunrise.

The crash happened along Sunrise Boulevard and 136th Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Thursday.

Police said a Lexus was speeding northbound when the driver struck a Nissan stopped at a red light.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit did not survive.

The cars involved were not towed from the scene until seven hours later.

The intersection was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

