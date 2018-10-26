1 dead after crash in Pembroke Park; AR-15 recovered from scene

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly two-car crash in a South Florida neighborhood led authorities to something they did not expect to discover.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene of the wreckage along Southwest 32nd Street and 52nd Avenue in Pembroke Park, Friday.

Officials said one person was found dead, and two others were rushed to an area hospital.

According to witnesses, gunshots were heard moments before the crash.

An AR-15 rifle was discovered in the middle of the debris, deputies said.

Investigators are working to determine whether the person who died was killed by the crash or a gunshot.

